This was the first budget of the new BJP government headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel which took office in December after elections. The Budget also proposed a slew of schemes, some of which were part of the BJP's poll promises. Desai announced the doubling of insurance cover under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya-MA (PMJAY-MA) scheme to ₹10 lakh from ₹5 lakh. While PM JAY is popularly known as Ayushman Bharat, MA stands for Mukhyamantri Amrutam scheme which was merged with the Centre's PM-JAY by the state government.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}