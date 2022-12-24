As huge number of devotees visiting Madhya Pradesh's Mahakaleshwar temple during the ongoing Christmas and New Year vacations, the management committee has decided not to allow the visitors into the sanctum sanctorum for 10 days starting from today, news agency PTI has reported.
As huge number of devotees visiting Madhya Pradesh's Mahakaleshwar temple during the ongoing Christmas and New Year vacations, the management committee has decided not to allow the visitors into the sanctum sanctorum for 10 days starting from today, news agency PTI has reported.
An office-bearer of the temple committee told PTI that the ban on entry into the sanctum sanctorum will be effective till 5 January .
An office-bearer of the temple committee told PTI that the ban on entry into the sanctum sanctorum will be effective till 5 January .
"In view of the increasing number of the devotees visiting the temple in the year-end and at the outset of the new year, the decision to ban the entry into the sanctum sanctorum has been taken," District Collector Ashish Singh, who is also the chairman of the temple management committee told PTI.
"In view of the increasing number of the devotees visiting the temple in the year-end and at the outset of the new year, the decision to ban the entry into the sanctum sanctorum has been taken," District Collector Ashish Singh, who is also the chairman of the temple management committee told PTI.
However, additional arrangements for the 'darshan' of the deity have been made, he added.
However, additional arrangements for the 'darshan' of the deity have been made, he added.
The committee has already put a ban on visitors taking mobile phones inside the temple premises from December 20 for security reasons, a senior district official earlier said.
The committee has already put a ban on visitors taking mobile phones inside the temple premises from December 20 for security reasons, a senior district official earlier said.
The Mahakaleshwar temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, which is one of 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country, witnesses a huge rush of devotees everyday.
The Mahakaleshwar temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, which is one of 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country, witnesses a huge rush of devotees everyday.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.