As large number of devotees continue to throng Ayodhya Ram Mandir for a Ram Lalla's darshan, the temple trust has shared the new timings of Aarti and Darshan for devotees.

According to the new timings, the Shringaar aarti of the Ram Lalla idol will be held at 4:30 am and the Mangala prayer will be performed at 6:30 am. Devotees can visit the temple for darshan after the morning prayer from 7 am.

The bhog (offering) prayers will take place at noon and the evening aarti wil be conducted at 7:30 pm. According to the revised timing, the offering prayer in the evening will take place at 8 pm.

To mark the end of the day, the Shayan aarti will be performed at 10 pm, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's provincial spokesperson and media in-charge Sharad Sharma said, reported NDTV.

