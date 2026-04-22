Amid IMD's heatwave alert, Delhi CM inaugurates water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh area | Watch

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated a water ATM and other development projects in an unauthorised colony in the Shalimar Bagh area.

During the event, CM Gupta said that the government is working 24/7 to provide drinking water to every resident in the city.

"This is a first-of-its-kind big water ATM which will provide cold 30 litres per day of clean drinking RO water. Today, you have a government which is taking up so many projects for the development of unauthorised colonies and Jhuggis," Gupta said while addressing the public.

The chief minister also said that the government is working towards providing all the Jhuggis in unauthorised colonies with Pucca homes.

"The day will come when every jhuggi resident in Delhi will have a pucca house. I will work continuously for this. Delhi has around 700 jhuggi clusters in which lakhs of people live," she added.

Around eight water ATMs have been installed across the CM's Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency, which are a part of the CSR initiative of Indian Oil Company.