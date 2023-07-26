Conjunctivitis cases is on the rise as incessant rains lashes several part of the country. Conjunctivitis cases are on the rise in Delhi-NCR, and according to Dr JS Titiyal, Chief RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS , the national capital is reporting about 100 cases per day.

As per Dr Titiyal, “We are getting at least 100 cases of conjunctivitis per day. There is usually a seasonal increase in conjunctivitis cases, which coincides with the flu season. The conjunctivitis cases are mostly caused by virus."

The conjunctivitis cases are reported each year during monsoon season. "Red eye returns with monsoon, itching, redness, watering and sometimes discharge," Dr Harsh Kumar, Opthalmologist, Centre for Sight said as quoted by ANI.

Conjunctivitis is a highly contagious eye infection caused by various viruses. Common symptoms include redness, itching, excessive tearing and a gritty feeling in the eye. It can spread easily through direct or indirect contact with an infected person's eye secretions, contaminated objects or respiratory droplets.

One of the private eye care hospital has from Delhi had reported 1032 cases of Conjunctivitis in Delhi NCR and 1521 cases pan India.

"These figures represent a significant increase compared to the same period in the previous year (July 2022), with 646 cases in Delhi NCR and 1202 cases nationwide. The surge in numbers necessitates heightened awareness and swift action to control the spread of this eye condition effectively," Dr Samir Sud Director and Co-founder, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals said.

Schools in Delhi have also reported rising cases of eye infections lasting for three to four days on average, with some sending at least 10 to 12 children showing symptoms back home every day to check the spread of the contagion.

St. Mary's school principal Annie Koshi told PTI that children who are suffering from eye infections are mostly from class 4 to class 7 and that, they are recovering within three to four days. Another Principal of ITL Public School Sudha Acharya said cases are more prominent amongst the children in the primary section. Neeru Vijh of Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Vasundhara Enclave said that more than 10 per cent of the students have been suffering from eye infections in their school.

Earlier on Tuesday, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Delhi government-run hospitals are "on alert", especially related to cases of conjuctivitis, fungal infections and vector-borne diseases.

Informing about the precautions, Dr Titiyal said that general hygience measures should be followed with regular handwash after coming from outside.

"General hygiene measures should be followed. You should wash your hands whenever coming from outside. Try to avoid closed contact with anyone in your family who has eye flu," he said.

"If you have conjunctivitis, use dark goggles, avoid swimming, avoid close contact with others, do not touch your eyes, children may avoid going to school for few days to avoid spread to other students, "he said.

Dr Harsh also shared some precautionary measures and said that to avoid crowded places. "Avoid crowded places and avoid touching common objects like railings or handles. Use only antibiotic eye drops," Dr Harsh Kumar said.

"In order to reduce the risk of transmitting conjunctivitis, it is essential to maintain strict hygiene practices. Thoroughly washing hands, avoiding touching the eyes, and refraining from sharing personal items like towels or eye makeup can contribute to preventing the infection's transmission," Dr Samir Sud said.

Meanwhile, cases of dengue and malaria is also on rise in the national capital. Over 160 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital till mid-July this year, the highest for this period since 2018, according to a municipal report released on Monday. The report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also said that 54 cases of malaria have been recorded in the same period.

On Monday, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said there is a possibility of a rise in dengue and malaria cases in the national capital this year due to flooding in several areas, adding that directions have been issued to departments concerned to take steps to check mosquito breeding and clear the silt and sludge left by the Yamuna waters.

According to the MCD report, 163 cases have been reported in the national capital this year till July 15. The number of cases reported in first half of July stood at 41; 40 in June; and 23 in May. For the same period (January 1-July 15), the number of cases of dengue reported in Delhi in 2022 stood at 158; and 40 in 2021; 28 in 2020; 32 in 2019; and 43 in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies)