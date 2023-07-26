Amid incessant rains, Delhi-NCR witnesses surge in Conjunctivitis, AIIMS sees 100 cases per day4 min read 26 Jul 2023, 06:27 AM IST
Conjunctivitis cases are on the rise in Delhi-NCR due to incessant rains, with the capital reporting about 100 cases per day. The highly contagious eye infection is caused by viruses and spreads easily through contact.
Conjunctivitis cases is on the rise as incessant rains lashes several part of the country. Conjunctivitis cases are on the rise in Delhi-NCR, and according to Dr JS Titiyal, Chief RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, the national capital is reporting about 100 cases per day.
