St. Mary's school principal Annie Koshi told PTI that children who are suffering from eye infections are mostly from class 4 to class 7 and that, they are recovering within three to four days. Another Principal of ITL Public School Sudha Acharya said cases are more prominent amongst the children in the primary section. Neeru Vijh of Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Vasundhara Enclave said that more than 10 per cent of the students have been suffering from eye infections in their school.