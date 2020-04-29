Amid increasing covid-19 cases, AP eases lockdown for industrial sector

HYDERABAD : The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday eased the lockdown for the industrial sector in the state by permitting industries in green zones to function and also permitted the movement of “manpower" from one mandal to another as required (for work) to ensure smooth operations of industries in the state. The development has come at a time when the state has been witnessing a sharp spike in covid-19 cases over the past week or so.

The relaxations came though a government order (GO) came after the state government had received representations from the industrial sector in districts like Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam etc, which sought permissions and clarifications, said the GO dated 29 April.

“In order to facilitate smooth operations of industries and establishments, they are permitted to operate outside the containment cluster in rural areas, duly following social distancing and other norms….," said the GO from the AP government. The order comes at a time when AP has been detecting about 70 to 80 new covid-19 (coronavirus) cases in the state per day over the last 5 days or so.

On Wednesday, 73 more persons had tested positive for the virus. The latest cases in AP were detected from Ananthapur (4), Chittoor 3), East Godavari (1), Guntur (29), Kadapa (4), Krishna (13), Kurnool (11), Prakasam (4), Srikakulam (1), Visakhapatnam (1) and West Godavari districts.

According to a bulletin from the AP government, the total number of covid-19 cases in AP as of Wednesday is 1332. In that, so far 287 people have recovered, while 31 others have died. In AP, out of the total 13 districts, Kurnool (343) has the highest number of covid-19 cases, followed by Guntur (283), Krishna (236) and Nellore (82). These four districts account for 944 of the total 1332 cases in the state.

As of now in AP, there are 1014 patients who are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. The 73 new cases reported on Wednesday had tested positive from a pool of 7727 samples, added the bulletin. Moreover, six members of a Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, a member of parliament from the Kurnool Lok Sabha seat from the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), tested positive for covid-19 as well last week in AP.

