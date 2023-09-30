Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK Vikram Doraiswami stopped from entering Scotland Gurdwara; BJP condemns act
The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, was also reportedly stopped from entering a Gurdwara in Glasgow, Scotland. This incident comes amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on 18 June
The Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami was stopped from entering a gurdwara in Glasgow, Scotland. According to a purported video posted on the Instagram channel of ‘Sikh Youth UK,’ a man reportedly a pro-Khalistani activist was seen blocking Doraiswami from entering the Glasgow Gurdwara on Albert Drive.
Amid the India Canada row, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar highlighted incidents of threats, violence, and intimidation against Indian diplomats and missions in Canada. He has questioned whether the reaction would have been the same if a similar situation had occurred in any other country. He further emphasized that the situation in Ottawa should not be normalized.
While addressing a press conference in Washington DC on Friday, S Jaishankar said, “...Our point is that there is today a climate of violence, an atmosphere of intimidation...Just think about it. We have had smoke bombs thrown at the mission. We have had our consulates…violence in front of them. Individuals have been targeted and intimidated. There are posters put up about people".
Earlier on 19 September, UK government spokesperson had said that Britain is in close touch with its Canadian partners about ‘serious allegations’ from Ottawa that the Indian government was involved in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.
In an official statement, the spokesperson said, "We are in close touch with our Canadian partners about these serious allegations. It would be inappropriate to comment further during the ongoing investigation by the Canadian authorities."
(With inputs from ANI)
