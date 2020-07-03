NEW DELHI: In a strong gesture of support to India and an equally powerful message to China, Japanese ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki on Friday said Japan was opposed to any unilateral action to change the status quo along the India-China border.

“Had a good talk with FS Shringla. Appreciated his briefing on the situation along LAC, including GOI’s policy to pursue peaceful resolution. Japan also hopes for peaceful resolution through dialogues. Japan opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo," Suzuki said in a Twitter post after a conversation with Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Japan is one of the members of the “Quad" — a group which also includes India, the US and Australia -- that has been keen on ensuring the Indo-Pacific region remains free from any kind of dispute.

In a statement on 18 June, the Japanese foriegn ministry had said: “The Government of Japan’s position is that it is closely monitoring the situation, as it may have an impact on regional stability. The Government of Japan hopes that this situation will be resolved peacefully through dialogue between the concerned parties.“

