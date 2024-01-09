The Israeli embassy in India expressed support for promoting tourism in Lakshadweep on January 9, amidst the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and the Maldives. The statement from the embassy highlighted their previous involvement in the desalination program in Lakshadweep, initiated at the request of the federal government. The embassy expressed Israel's readiness to resume work on this project immediately. To showcase the captivating beauty of Lakshadweep, the embassy shared several images featuring the island's pristine beaches and majestic underwater landscapes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We were in Lakshadweep last year upon the federal government's request to initiate the desalination program. Israel is ready to commence working on this project tomorrow. For those who are yet to witness the pristine and majestic underwater beauty of Lakshadweep islands, here are a few pictures showing this island's enchanting allure," the Israel embassy said in a post on X.

Simultaneously, the Maldivian envoy to India was summoned to the external affairs ministry on January 8, where strong concern was conveyed regarding disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi made by several Maldivian ministers on social media. In response to Modi's post on X following his visit to Lakshadweep, the Maldivian ministers criticized it, suggesting that it aimed to promote the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives. Subsequently, three deputy ministers in the Maldivian government were suspended for their remarks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Maldivian foreign ministry clarified that the government is aware of derogatory remarks on social media against foreign leaders but emphasized that such expressions represent personal views and do not reflect the official position of the country.

Meanwhile, Former Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi on January 8 said that derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrate the "short-sightedness" of the Maldives government, adding that India has been a reliable ally, assisting in various sectors, including defense, and criticized any attempt to undermine the longstanding relationship.

She further expressed disappointment over disparaging remarks, highlighting India as the "911 call" for the Maldives, always coming to their rescue in times of need. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is the short-sightedness on the part of the present administration... We are a small country who are friends with all, but we cannot deny that we share borders with India. We share similar security concerns. India has always helped us. They have been helping us even in the defence sector with capacity building, providing us with equipment, and trying to make us more self-sufficient,"Mariya Ahmed Didi said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!