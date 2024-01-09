Amid the India-Maldives controversy, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to social media on Tuesday to urge citizens to visit Konkan. Fadnavis's statement came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lakshwadeep islands and shared some scenic photos shot during his stay in the Union Territory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As India took a step forward to promote its beach tourism, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said in a post on X, "When you #ExploreIndianIslands, don't miss out visiting Konkan and get mesmerised by one of the greatest examples of architectural prowess of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Sindhudurg Fort to India's first integrated Scuba diving School MTDC's Indian Institute of Scuba Diving and Aquatic Sports (IISDA) (PADI) at Tarkarli Beach with breathtaking view and experience of the grand Arabian Sea."

"This is not Maldives! This is our beautiful Konkan which #Maharashtra is blessed with! Photos are from Sindhudurg...," Devendra Fadnavis said.

In the first week of January, PM Modi shared "some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep..." He said in a post on X, "Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people."

In a series of tweets, he posted pictures of the adventurous activities that he enjoyed in Lakshadweep and said, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was!"

Following this, some political leaders in Maldives mocked PM Modi and said the "idea of competing with us (Maldives) is delusional". Meanwhile, another leader Abdulla Mahzoom Majid said "Targeting the Maldives so explicitly isn't diplomatic."

Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, in a now-deleted post, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi over his visit to the Indian island cluster, according to reports.

Facing a backlash following this diplomatic row between India and the Maldives, the island nation's top tourism body strongly condemned the derogatory comments made by some deputy ministers of the country against India and PM Modi after he visited Lakshadweep.

"The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) strongly condemns the derogatory comments made by some Deputy Ministers on social media platforms, directed towards the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Narendra Modi as well as the people of India," MATI said in a statement here on Monday.

