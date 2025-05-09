Amid India-Pakistan conflict, are schools, offices, airports closed or opened today? Check state-wise list

Amid India-Pakistan rising tensions and as both clash with drone-missile attacks, various districts in India observed blackout yesterday, including orders from the respective administration regarding closure of schools, non-approval of leaves of officials at some places.

Take a look at the list on what's closed and what's opened today: Punjab has closed schools, colleges, universities for three days across the state. It has cancelled police leaves in six border districts, namely Pathankot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran. Delhi government has ordered cancellation of leaves for all its employees and started preparedness drills across districts. 3. Schools have been shut in five western districts in Rajasthan. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma directed the cancellation of leaves of government employees.

4. Haryana has cancelled leaves of health department officials and police personnel, including closure of schools in Panchkula.

5. Numerous private schools in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal have announced advance summer vacation and shut down from May 9, instead of their earlier scheduled dates in light of the prevailing situation. Banks are closed in the state today due to the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

6. "All schools, colleges and universities in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for two days on Friday and Saturday," Education Minister Sakina Itoo informed PTI.

7. India’s Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement that there is a temporary closure of 24 airports, AP reported. Delhi Airport operations remain normal. Some flights are impacted due to changing airspace conditions and increased security.

8. There is no official announcement on banks being closed today besides their scheduled routine as directed by RBI.

India strikes Air Defence System in Lahore India yesterday said it “neutralised” Pakistani drone and missile attacks targetting many military sites on Thursday. “Today morning, Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised,” the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a Ministry of Defence release yesterday.