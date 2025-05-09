Amid India-Pakistan conflict, are schools, offices, airports closed or opened today? Check state-wise list

India strikes Air Defence System in Lahore

India yesterday said it “neutralised” Pakistani drone and missile attacks targetting many military sites on Thursday. “Today morning, Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised,” the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a Ministry of Defence release yesterday.