'My husband passed away…’: Amid IndiGo flight cancellations, woman stuck at Assam airport shares ordeal

As IndiGo's large-scale flight disruptions continue to impact passengers across the country, a woman travelling with her husband's coffin was left stranded at Assam’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Friday. The passenger, who was headed to Kolkata — her deceased husband's hometown — for his last rites, said her flight was cancelled without prior intimation, leaving her devastated and unsure of how to reach on time.

"I have come all the way from Shillong in the morning. My husband passed away, and I have come here to transport the casket all the way to Kolkata, to be buried in his hometown," she told ANI, visibly emotional.

The flyer added that repeated attempts to reach customer support had not yielded any concrete update, deepening concerns as delays and cancellations continue across major airports.

"We booked an IndiGo flight, and till now we have no information whether the flight is going to take off or not... I'm worried whether that flight is going to be cancelled or whether it's going to take off," she said.

The incident comes on the heels of a woman getting stuck at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport with her late father’s ashes on Friday evening. Namita, who was headed to Delhi and then onward to Dehradun for her father’s asthi visarjan, said her flight was cancelled without prior notice.

“I have to reach Delhi and then take a flight to Dehradun. The asthi visarjan has to be done tomorrow,” she told ANI.

Also Read | Sonu Sood urges passengers to be kind to staff amid IndiGo fiasco

IndiGo flight cancellations: Latest updates IndiGo cancelled all its domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport until Friday midnight, acknowledging it as the airline’s most severely affected day, with over 1,000 cancellations. Delhi Airport later said operations were “getting back to normalcy” and urged passengers to check their flight status before heading out.

The widespread disruptions triggered an unprecedented spike in airfares. A one-way, one-stop SpiceJet economy ticket on the Kolkata–Mumbai route for December 6 soared to nearly ₹90,000, while an Air India Mumbai–Bhubaneswar ticket touched ₹84,485, according to airline websites cited by PTI.