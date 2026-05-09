Amid intense campaign for Kerala CM contenders, KPCC president urges workers to refrain from demonstrations

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said on Saturday that the party high command will be taking a final decision on the Kerala chief minister's post as intense lobbying and public campaigns by the supporters of the contenders continues.

The three Congress leaders who are the top contenders for the post include VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and KC Venugopal. Several flex boards and posters have come up in support of the three contenders.

Muraleedharan said, “The information from Delhi is that discussions on the chief ministerial candidate will be completed within 24 hours.” He also asserted that posters and demonstrations would not influence the outcome.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who are the main contenders for the Kerala Chief Minister post? ⌵ The top contenders for the Kerala Chief Minister post are VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, and KC Venugopal. Supporters have been campaigning publicly for these leaders. 2 Why is the KPCC president urging workers to refrain from demonstrations? ⌵ The KPCC president is urging workers to refrain from demonstrations and flex board campaigns because these tactics will not influence the party high command's final decision on the chief minister's post. 3 What criteria are considered when selecting the Kerala Chief Minister? ⌵ Seniority is not the sole criterion for selecting the Kerala Chief Minister. The views of the majority of MLAs and coalition partners are also crucial, as it is a coalition government. 4 How is the decision for the Kerala Chief Minister candidate being made? ⌵ The party high command is making the final decision on the Kerala Chief Minister candidate after discussions. Congress observers have submitted their report to the leadership after seeking the opinion of newly-elected MLAs. 5 What is the stance of senior Congress leaders on public campaigns for the CM post? ⌵ Senior Congress leaders like P J Kurien and T Siddique have expressed strong resentment against public protests and flex board campaigns. They believe that destroying property and using pressure tactics to decide a chief minister is wrong and not in line with Congress culture.

He said, “I will not publicly reveal what I told the high command representatives. I have conveyed the sentiments of the people of my constituency. The opinions expressed by the people were clearly communicated to them.”

“A decision will come at the appropriate time. Seniority is not the sole criterion while selecting the chief minister. The party has not always followed that yardstick,” Muraleedharan added.

According to him, the views of the majority of MLAs and coalition partners would also be crucial as the Congress-led UDF was not a single-party government.

“The views of coalition partners also have to be considered naturally. This is a coalition government,” he said.

Meanwhile, KPCC president Sunny Joseph told reporters in New Delhi that the Congress leadership was expected to arrive at a final decision at the earliest.

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"I hope a consensus will emerge. We expect a quick decision. The matter has been completely left to the AICC leadership," Joseph said.

He also urged party workers to refrain from public demonstrations and flex board campaigns over the chief ministerial candidature issue.

Senior Congress leader P J Kurien and Kalpetta MLA T Siddique also expressed strong resentment against the ongoing protests, flex board campaigns and public sparring among supporters of various leaders.

"Everyone has the right to express opinions. But destroying flex boards and pouring black oil on them is wrong. These are all pressure tactics. A chief minister cannot be decided through pressure tactics," Kurien said.

Siddique expressed "deep pain and disappointment" over the public attacks targeting senior leaders.

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"Leaders who dedicated their lives to public activity should not be humiliated in public. This is not Congress culture," he said.

The remarks came amid continuing public campaigns across Kerala backing different contenders for the top post following the Congress-led UDF's emphatic victory in the Assembly elections.

Apart from widespread flex boards and posters supporting Satheesan, road shows and demonstrations by party workers demanding his elevation as chief minister were reported from various districts.

At the same time, flex boards backing Venugopal and Chennithala also surfaced in several places, reflecting growing pressure within different sections of the party ahead of the high command's final decision.

The two Congress observers appointed to seek the opinion of newly-elected MLAs had on Friday submitted their report to Kharge and urged the leadership to take a final call on the chief ministerial candidate.

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The focus has now shifted to the national capital, where the Congress leadership has summoned senior Kerala leaders for discussions on government formation.

Leaders, including Satheesan, Chennithala and Sunny Joseph, reached Delhi on Friday night for talks with the party leadership on government formation and the leadership issue.

(With agency inputs)

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