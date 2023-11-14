India suggested Canada to improve its domestic framework to prevent the misuse of freedom of expression and impose a ban on groups promoting extremism during a UN Human Rights Council review meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain noted legislative enactments such as the National Housing Strategy Act and the Accessible Canada Act while addressing the issue at the Council meeting.

"We note the enactment of the National Housing Strategy Act, Accessible Canada Act, and National strategy to combat human trafficking," said Hussain addressing the UNHRC review meeting.

"India recommends the following to Canada - further, strengthen the domestic framework to prevent misuse of freedom of expression, for inciting violence and disallow activities of groups that are promoting extremism; effectively prevent attacks on places of worship of religious and racial minorities, strengthen legislative and other measures to address hate crimes and hate speech," the Indian diplomat said.

India's neighbours, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have struck a similar tone against Canada. Both these countries have asked Canada to intensify efforts against racism, hate speech, hate crimes, and discrimination against minorities. The countries have also asked to take measures to reduce carbon emissions and address climate change impacts.

Recently, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau introduced a fresh sour note in bilateral ties with India amid the continuing diplomatic standoff, affirming his earlier claim of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Trudeau accused India of violating the Vienna Convention by "kicking out" 40 diplomats at a time when his country had reached out to the former and other global partners to get to the bottom of the murder.

Issuing a warning, the Canadian PM said if bigger countries can "violate international law without consequences", it will make the world "more dangerous".

However, Trudeau added that Canada wants to "work constructively" with India, adding that Ottawa "will always stand up to the rule of law".

Earlier, in September this year, Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of the Khalistani terrorist.

India rejected the allegations as "absurd and motivated" and expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after Ottawa asked a senior Indian diplomat to leave.

Notably, Canada has not been able to present any evidence to back its claims over the killing, according to the MEA.

