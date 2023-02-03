Tridhya Tech, an Ahmedabad-based IT company, is in the limelight these days. The company has recently completed five years of its inception. Giving credit for its progress to the employees, the company has given 13 expensive cars.

While big multinational companies like Google and Meta are laying off thousands of employees, Tridhya Tech rewarded 13 of its employees with cars. According to MD Ramesh Marand, whatever his company has achieved in the last five years is the result of the hard work of the employees. The company rewarded the employees to recognise their hard work and commitment, Marand has said while claiming that the company believes in sharing the money earned with the employees.

The company, as per Marand, will continue to offer its employees more programmes like this in the future. Such initiatives will encourage the staff to work hard for the business and remain involved, he said while noting that the company's initiative was well received by the employees.

Also Read: Big tech earnings expected as Meta share price skyrockets

One of the 13 employees who received a car said everyone's hard work had been appreciated in the company. It feels great to be appreciated for the hard work you have put in and get the results for it. However, getting a car from your employer is a whole new level. The company never fails to appreciate our contribution to growth.

In April 2022, the employees of Chennai-based IT company Ideas2IT received up to 100 automobiles as gifts for their steadfast support and exceptional contributions to the company's success and expansion.

Also Read: Adani Enterprises calls off its FPO, to return money to investors

"We are gifting 100 cars to 100 of our employees who have been a part of us for more than 10 years. We have a strength of 500 employees. Our concept is to return the wealth we have received, to the employees," said Hari Subramanian, Marketing Head, Ideas2IT.

It happened just days after Kissflow, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company with headquarters in Chennai, gave five of its senior executives gifts of expensive BMW automobiles, each valued at approximately ₹1 crore.