Amid layoff season at Google-Meta, this Indian company has gifted cars to employees
Ahmedabad-based IT company Tridhya Tech has gifted expensive cars to its employees.
Tridhya Tech, an Ahmedabad-based IT company, is in the limelight these days. The company has recently completed five years of its inception. Giving credit for its progress to the employees, the company has given 13 expensive cars.
