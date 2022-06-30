Though it's not just 2U, reports also suggest Byju's founder Byju Raveendran is also eyeing California-based Chegg with a market value of $2.3 billion. The talks have been on for months now, but there has been no concrete way forward. The company is looking to ramp up its growth and global expansion and has secured financing of over $2.4 billion for whichever deal it finally pursues. While debt financing is more expensive than just three months ago, assets are cheaper and deals are still looking attractive, the person said.

