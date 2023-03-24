More than one lakh employees have been laid off in the tech industry including Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Accenture, and others over the past three months. However, the technology industry is still one of the highest-paying industries in the world as more innovations are happening at a rapid pace.

Around 500 tech companies have laid off 1,52,858 employees globally from January 2023 till March 23, according to data shared by layoffs.fyi. The data doesn't include recently announced layoffs by Accenture. The company will trim 19,000 jobs across the world.

However, you don't need to worry about jobs because there are still many high-paying roles in the tech industry at present. Tech staffing company TeamLease Digital listed a number of high-paying job roles in the tech industry which you can go for.

Top 10 high-paying tech job profiles