Despite layoffs, some job roles are still highly-paid in tech | Full list2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Check out the complete list of highest paying jobs in the technology industry.
More than one lakh employees have been laid off in the tech industry including Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Accenture, and others over the past three months. However, the technology industry is still one of the highest-paying industries in the world as more innovations are happening at a rapid pace.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×