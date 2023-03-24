Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Despite layoffs, some job roles are still highly-paid in tech | Full list

1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Edited By Alka Jain
More than one lakh employees have been laid off in tech industry globally.

Check out the complete list of highest paying jobs in the technology industry.

More than one lakh employees have been laid off in the tech industry including Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Accenture, and others over the past three months. However, the technology industry is still one of the highest-paying industries in the world as more innovations are happening at a rapid pace.

Around 500 tech companies have laid off 1,52,858 employees globally from January 2023 till March 23, according to data shared by layoffs.fyi. The data doesn't include recently announced layoffs by Accenture. The company will trim 19,000 jobs across the world. 

However, you don't need to worry about jobs because there are still many high-paying roles in the tech industry at present. Tech staffing company TeamLease Digital listed a number of high-paying job roles in the tech industry which you can go for.

Top 10 high-paying tech job profiles

S. No.DesignationResponsibilityAverage Annual Package
1. Solutions Architectprovide solutions to software shortcomings, 
involved in designing, describing, and managing		25 LPA
2.Cloud Architectinvolved in designing and managing cloud computing systems, 
bridge gap between complex business issues and solutions		21.6 LPA
3.Software Architectdesigns, develops, and deals with complex software systems,
deal with high-level structuring and functionality of system		26.5 LPA
4.Product Managerdevelopment and launch of new products, 
plan and develop product strategies		16.9 LPA
5.Data Scientistanalyze big data and extract insights10.1 LPA
6.Big Data Engineerstudy business pattern and direct business decisions, 
sort databases for organization		8.3 LPA
7.AI Engineerstrategize and solve problems with AI implementation,
automate AI infrastructure for data scientists		7.4 LPA
8.Blockchain Engineerimplement blockchain technology in business operations6.8 LPA
9.Machine Learning Engineerdevelops algorithms and models, 
allow machines make their own decisions		6.8 LPA
10.DevOps Engineerinvolved in development as well as operations6.5 LPA
