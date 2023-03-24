Despite layoffs, some job roles are still highly-paid in tech | Full list

Despite layoffs, some job roles are still highly-paid in tech | Full list1 min read . 10:30 AM IST
Check out the complete list of highest paying jobs in the technology industry.
More than one lakh employees have been laid off in the tech industry including Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Accenture, and others over the past three months. However, the technology industry is still one of the highest-paying industries in the world as more innovations are happening at a rapid pace.
Around 500 tech companies have laid off 1,52,858 employees globally from January 2023 till March 23, according to data shared by layoffs.fyi. The data doesn't include recently announced layoffs by Accenture. The company will trim 19,000 jobs across the world.
However, you don't need to worry about jobs because there are still many high-paying roles in the tech industry at present. Tech staffing company TeamLease Digital listed a number of high-paying job roles in the tech industry which you can go for.
|S. No.
|Designation
|Responsibility
|Average Annual Package
|1.
|Solutions Architect
|provide solutions to software shortcomings,
involved in designing, describing, and managing
|25 LPA
|2.
|Cloud Architect
|involved in designing and managing cloud computing systems,
bridge gap between complex business issues and solutions
|21.6 LPA
|3.
|Software Architect
|designs, develops, and deals with complex software systems,
deal with high-level structuring and functionality of system
|26.5 LPA
|4.
|Product Manager
|development and launch of new products,
plan and develop product strategies
|16.9 LPA
|5.
|Data Scientist
|analyze big data and extract insights
|10.1 LPA
|6.
|Big Data Engineer
|study business pattern and direct business decisions,
sort databases for organization
|8.3 LPA
|7.
|AI Engineer
|strategize and solve problems with AI implementation,
automate AI infrastructure for data scientists
|7.4 LPA
|8.
|Blockchain Engineer
|implement blockchain technology in business operations
|6.8 LPA
|9.
|Machine Learning Engineer
|develops algorithms and models,
allow machines make their own decisions
|6.8 LPA
|10.
|DevOps Engineer
|involved in development as well as operations
|6.5 LPA
