As the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 progresses in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has taken a holy dip in the Ganga river in Haridwar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Though the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister did not disclose the location, party sources said he took the dip in Haridwar on Tuesday.

Taking to X, Akhilesh Yadav wrote, “Taking Maa Ganga's blessing on Makar Sankranti festival.”

Earlier on Sunday, when asked if he would be visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Yadav said he had always visited the religious congregation.

"Some people go to bathe in Ganga to gain 'punya' (virtue), some people go to give 'daan' (donate) and some people go to wash away their sins. We will go for 'punya' and for ‘daan’," he had told reporters.

In 2019, Yadav had taken a bath in Prayagraj during Ardha Kumbh.

Devotees took holy dip at Sangam On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed that more than 35 million devotees had taken a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

He took to X and wrote, "Heartiest greetings to all revered saints, Kalpvasis and devotees who took a holy dip of faith in the holy confluence on the auspicious occasion of holy 'Makar Sankranti' at the grand confluence of faith, equality and unity 'Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj."

"Today, on the first Amrit Snan festival, more than 3.50 crore revered saints and devotees earned the holy benefit of bathing in the uninterrupted-clean Triveni," he added.

He also thanked all 'revered' Akharas, Maha Kumbh Mela administration and sanitation workers associated with the religious gathering.

"On the successful completion of the first Amrit Snan festival, heartfelt thanks to all the revered Akharas based on Sanatan Dharma, Maha Kumbh Mela administration, local administration, police administration, sanitation workers, voluntary organisations and religious institutions, boatmen and all the departments of the central and state government associated with Maha Kumbh and congratulations to the people of the state. May the good deeds bear fruit; let us go to the Maha Kumbh," the UP CM said.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).