The share of Vijay Shekhar Sharma -led Paytm is one of the most hotly-debated stocks these days. Amid the debate whether it's the right time to buy the Paytm share amid dip or one should hold or sell, its staunch critic Ashneer Grover has shared unlikely advice -- "BUY!"

Replying on Twitter, Grover, who recently resigned as Managing Director and CEO of BharatPe, said "Paytm stock is a screaming BUY!".

"It’s valued at $7B; Funds raised itself is $4.6B; Cash in Hand should be $1.5B. So at CMP (current market price) of ₹600, the market is saying value created is $5.5B after having spent $3.1B over last 10 years. That’s less than Bank FD rate. BUY!!," Grover said in a tweet.

Since the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) last year, the Paytm share has fallen from ₹2,150 to the current price of ₹594.25.

Paytm had pulled off the largest-ever initial public offering in India, but has since faced a number of challenges.

The initial public offering by One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent company for Paytm, had been touted by some as a symbol of India’s growing appeal as a destination for global capital, particularly for investors looking for alternatives to China.

One 97 Communications Ltd had raised $2.5 billion in its IPO, but a 27 per cent plunge in its November 18, 2021, debut made it one of the worst initial showings by a major technology firm since the dot-com bubble era of the late 1990s.

Shares of One 97 Communications fell as much as 3.05 per cent again on Thursday after Macquarie Securities India’s Suresh Ganapathy, one of the most bearish analysts on Paytm, slashed its price target on the stock by a staggering 35 per cent to ₹450. Macquarie believes Paytm will face more headwinds on the regulatory side.

Macquarie’s Suresh Ganapathy cut his price estimate to 450 rupees ($5.90) from 700 rupees, citing lower valuations for fintech companies globally. He didn’t change his earnings or revenue estimates for Paytm, which he rates underperform. Ahead of the listing, Macquarie analysts including Ganapathy had initiated coverage with an underperform rating and a price target of 1,200 rupees.

