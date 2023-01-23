Amid mass layoffs Ashneer Grover explains why he ‘never had to fire people’

“In 2021, the real salary (at which markets clear) at which your employees were getting poached was higher than the salary you were paying. In 2022 the real salary at which people will find jobs (if at all) if you let them go is lower than salaries you are paying. So if you think you will need people back - simply reduce salary by 25% (40% in case of tech employees) rather than doing mass layoffs. It’s a better solution as rehiring will be really uphill and costly. Reinstating salary is click of a button away," he had urged founders in another LinkedIn post.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}