Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the steps taken by state governments for checking the spread of Covid in hill stations and tourist locations. During the meeting, the overall management of Covid situation and the vaccination status in respect of the states of Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal was discussed.

READ | 'We fear virus spread': Locals concerned over influx of tourists in Dharamshala

The Union Home Secretary sounded a note of caution in view of media reports showing blatant disregard of Covid-appropriate behaviour in hill stations and other tourist locations.

He emphasised that the second wave of Covid was not yet over and states should ensure strict adherence to the protocols prescribed in respect of wearing of masks, social distancing and other safe behaviour.

READ | That's the welcome fall for 3rd Covid wave? Netizens mock viral Mussoorie video

It was observed that the decline of the second wave is at variable stages in the different states/UTs in the country, and that while the overall case positivity rate may be declining, the case positivity rate in certain districts of Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is over 10%, which is a cause for concern.

States were also asked to follow the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Covid appropriate behaviour, as has been laid out in MHA order dated 29thJune, 2021.

Adequate health infrastructure preparedness (especially in rural, peri-urban and tribal areas) was also advised, with a view to tackle any potential future surge in cases.

The meeting was attended by Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog; Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Director General, Indian Council for Medical Research; and Chief Secretaries, Directors General of Police and Principal Secretaries (Health) of the eight States.

After the relaxation of Covid norms by state governments including Himachal and Uttarakhand, tourists have rushed to hill stations such as Shimla, Manali in Himachal and Dhanaulti, Mussourie and Nainital in Uttarakhand. There is a huge crowd at popular tourist places of Uttarakhand and Himachal. All the major hill stations including Shimla, Manali in Himachal and Nainital-Mussoorie, Dhanaulti in Uttarakhand are crowded.

However, visuals from some places show grave disregard of Covid norms by tourists flocking to Himachal and Uttarakhand.

On Friday, Niti Aayog Member-Health Dr VK Paul said that visuals from tourist spots of people mingling without adhering to Covid protocols were a "serious cause of concern". "A new risk is being seen at markets and tourist spots where a gathering of crowds being seen, social distancing and mask protocol is not being followed. This is a serious cause of concern," he said.

"Visuals from tourist spots of people mingling without Covid protocols a serious cause of concern. This has been highlighted in the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.