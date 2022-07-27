Amid monkeypox worry, Jharkhand on high alert. See details here2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 06:16 PM IST
- The Jharkhand government reportedly urged health officials to arrange isolation beds in all the district hospitals
Following reports emerged of a suspected monkeypox case in Jharkhand's Garhwa, the state government has urged the health officials to be on high alert. The Jharkhand government reportedly urged health officials to arrange isolation beds in all the district hospitals. This development comes in the wake of a seven-year-old girl being detected with symptoms of monkeypox in Garhwa, an official said on Wednesday.