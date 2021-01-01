"We are yet to trace 75 people who travelled from the UK... some foreign nationals are also there who might not have local contact numbers, their details have been collected from immigration department," Sudhakar said. He said the Home Department has assured all would soon be traced so that they can be tested. Sudhakar said 70 of the 75 people were from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city corporation, limits. So far, on undergoing RT-PCR test 33 people, who have travelled from the UK, along with five of their contacts have tested positive for COVID taking the number to 38, he said.