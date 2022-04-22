Amid new variant fears, India sees slight rise in COVID cases. These states report most infections1 min read . 10:04 AM IST
- India on Friday reported 2,451 new COVID19 cases and with that, the active caseload in the country reached 14,241
India reported 2,451 new COVID19 cases and with that, the active caseload in the country reached 14,241, as per Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. Meanwhile, the country's total tally touched 4,30,52,425.
Also, a total of 54 fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours which took the death toll to 5,22,116.
The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 808 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The states that are reporting most cases are Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Mizoram.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
