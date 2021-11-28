In view of the emergence of new Covid-19 variant Omicron , three Indian states - Maharashtra , Karnataka and Gujarat - issued fresh coronavirus guidelines as precautionary measures. Earlier this week, the Centre instructed the state governments to ensure ‘rigorous screening and testing’ of all international travellers landing in India from ‘at risk’ countries.

The nations that are currently on the ‘at-risk’ list of India are – European countries, including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting on Covid-19 and said that we need to be proactive in light of the new variant while laying emphasis on the precautions to contain the virus.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat issues Covid guidelines: All you need to know

Maharashtra

On Saturday, the state government issued fresh guidelines for passengers arriving in the state. Maharashtra was the worst-affected state both during the first and the second COVID wave.

New rules for Individuals entering in Maharashtra:

-All travellers into the state from any international destination shall be governed by directions of the Government of India in this respect.

- All domestic travellers into the state shall either be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours.

- Defaulters of Covid appropriate behaviour, if found inside a Taxi/bus or any 4 wheeler, will be fined ₹500 along with the driver/conductor.

- Owner transport agency in cases of buses shall be fined ₹1000.

Karnataka

People landing in Karnataka from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong will be required to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR Covid-19 test upon arrival, said the state government in a notification on Saturday. The directive comes in view of the new coronavirus variant found in these nations.

New Covid guidelines in Karnataka:

-The international arrivals originating from South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong shall compulsorily undergo RT-PCR testing for Covid-19 and only after testing negative, be permitted to leave the airport/port of entry

-People who has arrived from these three countries in the last 15 days will be tracked and will be asked to repeat RT-PCR testing.

-Those travellers who are tested positive, shall be compulsorily placed under institutional isolation in hospital for 10 days

Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Saturday mandated RT-PCR testing for travellers landing at the airports in the state. The travellers arriving from 11 countries including Europe, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Hong Kong have to get tested after landing at the airports in the state.

The new strain B.1.1.529, first detected in South Africa, has been classified as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organisation and trigged massive panic across the world. Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada have banned flights from South African nations and issues travel curbs.

(With inputs from agencies)

