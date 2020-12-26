A woman, who had returned to Aurangabad in Maharashtra from the United Kingdom in the last few weeks, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The UK returnee is among the 44 persons who arrived in the district from the UK after 25 November, officials told news agency PTI on Saturday.

"Eleven of these UK returnees underwent RT-PCR test, in which the woman was found infected with COVID-19. She is asymptomatic," Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) health officer Dr Neeta Padalkar said.

"Her sample has been sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) for analysis. It will clear whether the patient contracted the infection in England or after her arrival in Aurangabad," she said.

The authorities have received a list of total of 44 passengers, who returned to Aurangabad from the UK, a district official said in a statement issued late on Friday night.

"Of these 44 passengers, 13 are yet to be traced and their details are shared with the police department. Five of the passengers belong to other districts," the official said.

Out of the 11 UK returnees, who underwent the RT-PCR test, nine have tested negative for the infection, while the report of another one is awaited, the official added.

New Covid-19 variant in UK

After a new variant of coronavirus was detected in the UK, the Union government had instructed the authorities to trace the passengers who arrived in India from that country between 25 November and 23 December.

Earlier, 20 passengers from the UK tested positive for Covid-19 as the government issued a stringent set of SOPs mandating RT-PCR tests at airports for each traveller from the country and isolation in a separate unit of an institutional facility for positive cases in view of the new coronavirus strain.

India joined about 40 others in sealing off the UK. The country has temporarily banned flights from the UK after the emergence of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus in Britain.

The suspension of flights from the UK came into effect from 22 December midnight and will continue till 31 December, the government added.

The new strain of coronavirus found in Britain is reportedly spreading fast and is said to be highly infectious.

Till Friday night, a total of 45,289 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Aurangabad district, where the death toll has reached 1,196, officials said.

So far, 43,552 patients have recovered from the infection and there are 541 active cases in the district.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via