Amid the massive Omicron BA.2 surge in some Asian countries, a tourist from Taiwan tested COVID positive in Gaya. Her samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

Bihar Health Min Mangal Pandey to news agency ANI, “Gaya being a tourist place has international tourist influx. Yesterday, a woman from Taiwan tested COVID positive. Her sample has been sent for genome sequencing. We got 8 of her contacts tested also, and their reports came negative. She's being treated at a Gaya hospital"

Meanwhile, with 1,259 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,30,21,982 on Tuesday, while the number of active cases of the infection further declined to 15,378, according to the Union health ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,21,070 with 35 more fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said, adding that a reduction of 481 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

