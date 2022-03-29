Amid Omicron BA.2 scare, Taiwan tourist tests COVID positive in Gaya

Amid Omicron BA.2 scare, Taiwan tourist tests COVID positive in Gaya1 min read . 04:46 PM IST
- Her sample has been sent for genome sequencing. We got 8 of her contacts tested for COVID also, and their reports came negative, health official said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amid the massive Omicron BA.2 surge in some Asian countries, a tourist from Taiwan tested COVID positive in Gaya. Her samples have been sent for genome sequencing.
Amid the massive Omicron BA.2 surge in some Asian countries, a tourist from Taiwan tested COVID positive in Gaya. Her samples have been sent for genome sequencing.
Bihar Health Min Mangal Pandey to news agency ANI, “Gaya being a tourist place has international tourist influx. Yesterday, a woman from Taiwan tested COVID positive. Her sample has been sent for genome sequencing. We got 8 of her contacts tested also, and their reports came negative. She's being treated at a Gaya hospital"
Bihar Health Min Mangal Pandey to news agency ANI, “Gaya being a tourist place has international tourist influx. Yesterday, a woman from Taiwan tested COVID positive. Her sample has been sent for genome sequencing. We got 8 of her contacts tested also, and their reports came negative. She's being treated at a Gaya hospital"
Meanwhile, with 1,259 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,30,21,982 on Tuesday, while the number of active cases of the infection further declined to 15,378, according to the Union health ministry.
Meanwhile, with 1,259 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,30,21,982 on Tuesday, while the number of active cases of the infection further declined to 15,378, according to the Union health ministry.
The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,21,070 with 35 more fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am stated.
The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,21,070 with 35 more fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said, adding that a reduction of 481 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said, adding that a reduction of 481 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!