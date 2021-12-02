Mumbai: Amid concerns over the ' Omicron' variant of coronavirus , Maharashtra will issue revised guidelines for domestic air travel in a couple of days, state health minister Rajesh Tope said today.

Talking to PTI, Tope said, “The strict guidelines are deferred as the state administration is preparing a new set of guidelines for domestic and international air travel. The fresh set of guidelines will be out in the next couple of days." “Amendments will be made in the guidelines for domestic air travellers only. The international air travellers will have to follow the strict guidelines, as defined by the Union health ministry. There will not be much change," the minister said.

Maharashtra: Travel guidelines

1) Seven-day institutional quarantine for travellers arriving in Maharashtra from 'at-risk' countries.

2) Such passengers will also undergo RT-PCR test on the second, fourth and seventh day of arrival. If found to be COVID-19 positive, the passenger will be shifted to a hospital. In case the test is negative, the passenger will still have to undergo seven-day home quarantine.

3)The Mumbai civic body on Wednesday mandated all domestic passengers landing at the city airport to carry a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

4)The civic body said it has decided to give two days for the passengers coming from "risk" countries as many of them have already finalised their travel plans and are on the move. Many passengers might be airborne and they might not be aware of these recent guidelines. "To avoid major inconveniences and also to recast their travel plans, a window of two days is proposed to be given to all passengers from the risk countries," the BMC stated.

5) The Centre's revised guidelines for international travellers came into effect on Wednesday. The fresh guidelines have been issued because of the new SARS-Cov-2 variant which has been designated as a 'variant of concern (VOC)' by the World Health Organisation.

