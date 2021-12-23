Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the state government has ramped up capacity to be able to conduct at least three lakh Covid-19 tests per day, in view of the surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant .

The chief minister said Omicron was characterised by a fast spread and mild infection and asked people not to panic as the Delhi government was prepared to deal with it if there was a surge in the number of infections.

The CM said that hospitals in the national capital have been prepped to handle as many as one lakh cases per day, if such a situation arises. “We are also strengthening our home isolation management protocol," said Kejriwal.

“Since Omicron infection does not require hospitalisation in most cases, the home-isolation module is being strengthened and an agency was being hired for it," he added.

Urging people to not rush to the hospital as soon as they test positive, Kejriwal said that as soon someone tests positive, a phone call will be made to them and the next day a medical team will visit the person to provide him with a kit containing medicines and other items.

Patients in home isolation will be counselled by the doctors for 10 days.

This comes as the daily number of Covid-19 cases has started going up in Delhi. The health bulletin of the Delhi government on Wednesday reported 125 cases.

According to the Union health ministry, the number of Omicron-infected people in Delhi rose to 64 on Thursday, from 57 a day before.

