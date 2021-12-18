Omicron scare: The Delhi government has converted four private hospitals — Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max (Saket), Fortis (Vasant Kunj) and Batra Hospital (Tughlakabad) — as dedicated centres. A total of 5 hospitals in Delhi, including Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital, will now provide the treatment for the variant.

The national capital on Friday reported 10 new cases of the new Covid variant Omicron, taking the tally to 20. Sharing the details, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 10 out of the 40 samples sent for genome sequencing tested positive for the new variant.

The minister had on Thursday said many international travellers are turning out Covid positive upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

On Tuesday, he had said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has not spread in the community so far and the situation is under control.

Delhi's first case of the Omicron variant — a 37-year-old man from Ranchi — was detected on December 5. He was discharged on Monday.

Managing Director, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital on Saturday said out of the total 20 patients of the Omicron, only two had symptoms and the rest 18 were asymptomatic.

“So far 20 positive Omicron patients have come to LNJP, 10 have been discharged, 10 are still admitted, apart from this 2 Omicron patients are admitted in private hospitals."

"Out of the 20 patients who have come positive, only 2 patients were such that they had symptoms, one patient had loose motion and the other patient complained of pain in the body. All the other 18 patients were completely asymptomatic. 18 out of 20 patients had got both doses of the vaccine, two patients had one dose each," he said.

With inputs from agencies

