With India having reported 25 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant so far, the central government on Friday highlighted the need to follow all precautionary measures in order to prevent another surge in infections.

“WHO has highlighted that public health measures should be abided by on a continual basis, besides vaccination. Adequate precautions have to be followed. Laxity in public health measures is leading to a surge in cases in Europe," said Lav Agarwal, the joint secretary of the Union health ministry.

The statement came in the background of health officials also pointing out that people have started to ignore the guidelines and mask usage is coming down.

“As far as protection capability is concerned, we are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. Mask usage is declining. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important. We should learn from the global situation," said VK Paul, member-health at NITI Aayog.

“We and the WHO have been warning that the time to ditch your masks has not arrived yet. We need to remember that we need to promote vaccination and at the same time, continue to follow all measures," he added.

