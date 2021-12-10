Amid Omicron scare, govt stresses on following Covid precautionary norms to avert surge in cases1 min read . 04:49 PM IST
The government informed that India has reported 25 cases of the Omicron variant until now
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The government informed that India has reported 25 cases of the Omicron variant until now
With India having reported 25 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant so far, the central government on Friday highlighted the need to follow all precautionary measures in order to prevent another surge in infections.
With India having reported 25 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant so far, the central government on Friday highlighted the need to follow all precautionary measures in order to prevent another surge in infections.
“WHO has highlighted that public health measures should be abided by on a continual basis, besides vaccination. Adequate precautions have to be followed. Laxity in public health measures is leading to a surge in cases in Europe," said Lav Agarwal, the joint secretary of the Union health ministry.
“WHO has highlighted that public health measures should be abided by on a continual basis, besides vaccination. Adequate precautions have to be followed. Laxity in public health measures is leading to a surge in cases in Europe," said Lav Agarwal, the joint secretary of the Union health ministry.
The statement came in the background of health officials also pointing out that people have started to ignore the guidelines and mask usage is coming down.
The statement came in the background of health officials also pointing out that people have started to ignore the guidelines and mask usage is coming down.
“As far as protection capability is concerned, we are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. Mask usage is declining. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important. We should learn from the global situation," said VK Paul, member-health at NITI Aayog.
“As far as protection capability is concerned, we are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. Mask usage is declining. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important. We should learn from the global situation," said VK Paul, member-health at NITI Aayog.
“We and the WHO have been warning that the time to ditch your masks has not arrived yet. We need to remember that we need to promote vaccination and at the same time, continue to follow all measures," he added.
“We and the WHO have been warning that the time to ditch your masks has not arrived yet. We need to remember that we need to promote vaccination and at the same time, continue to follow all measures," he added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!