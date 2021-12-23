Amid the spread of the Omicron covid variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the pandemic situation in the country today, news agency ANI reported.

According to the Ministry, 213 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Delhi topped the list with 57 confirmed cases followed by Maharashtra (54 cases) and Telangana (24 cases).

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday alerted States and Union Territories about the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and said that based on current scientific evidence, Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is more transmissible and emphasised on vaccination and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to counter the spread of the virus.

"Omicron is a new variant and is a more transmissible variant. We need to do two things to protect ourselves, first one is to take vaccines and the second is to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," Dr Guleria told ANI.

The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25.

