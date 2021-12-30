Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amid Omicron spread, these districts are reporting over 10% Covid positivity rate. Read here

Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry
1 min read . 04:44 PM IST Livemint

  • The union health ministry further said that eight districts have logged 10% weekly positivity rate and 14 districts have reported 5-10% weekly positivity rate

NEW DELHI : Union Health Ministry Joint secretary, Luv Agarwal, on Thursday said that India has been reporting 10,000 cases per day from 26 December. 

He further said that India on average had been reporting more than 8000 cases per day, the week before. 

He flagged the weekly positivity rate which surged in eight districts. These districts logged more than 10% weekly positivity rate .

Six of those eight districts are from Mizoram, one from Arunachal Pradesh and and one is Kolkata district in West Bengal. 

The Union Health Ministry Joint secretary also highlighted that the weekly case positivity rate has been between 5-10% in 14 districts.

He confirmed that there are 961 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in India, out of which 320 patients have recovered.

During the press conference Agarwal mentioned that almost 90% of the adult population in India has been vaccinated against Covid-19 with the first dose.

The government is set to remind eligible elderly population for taking the precautionary dose that starts from 10 January via SMS, the Union Health Ministry informed. 

