With COVID cases rising at a massive pace, fueled by the highly Omicron variant, the Centre pointed out that decline in testing is a "cause of concern". It further urged them to ramp up COVID-19 testing to contain the further spread of the virus.

The Centre wrote to 9 states Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar to convey the message.

Additional Secretary of Union Health Ministry Arti Ahuja said in the letter, in the absence of sufficient testing, it is rather impossible to determine the true level of infection spread in the community

“With the increased detection of the Variant of Concern (VOC), Omicron, and a majority of countries seeing multiple surges in cases despite high levels of vaccination, there is a need for continued vigil and efforts to prevent any deterioration of the COVID-19 scenario."

"Keeping in mind the unpredictable and highly transmissible behaviour of Omicron and the larger preponderance of asymptomatic cases, ramping up testing in the initial days itself will help to ensure that the infected individual does not spread the virus to others," it further reads.

It has been observed that there has been a considerable decline in COVID-19 testing in these states and union territories amid rising cases and positivity, which is a cause of concern, Ahuja said.

India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630, according to Union health ministry data.

Of the total cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797, followed by Delhi at 465, Rajasthan (236), Kerala (234), Karnataka (226), Gujarat (204) and Tamil Nadu (121).

