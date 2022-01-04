A meeting of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with members of the Covid-19 task force and experts is going on in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Health minister K Sudhakar, Revenue Minister R Ashok, BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, Chief Secretary, DGP Praveen Sood, BBMP officials, health senior officials and technical advisory committee members are also present in the meeting.

Speaking to ANI before the meeting, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok said, "We are planning to take strict action to curb the Omicron and COVID-19 cases which have already doubled today and Bengaluru is in red-zone as per central government report. That's why we are preparing beds, oxygen and other needy things. Experts' suggestions will be considered."

Meanwhile, new Covid-19 cases saw another big spike for the fourth consecutive day in Karnataka on Tuesday with 2,479 infections and four deaths, taking the cumulative infections and fatalities to 30,13,326 and 38,355 respectively, the health department said.

The state is witnessing an uptick in fresh infections since January 1 when the tally breached the 1,000 mark after a gap of three months. On January 2, there were 1,187 cases whereas on January 3, 1,290 cases were reported.

The department said in its bulletin that 288 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,61,410. Active cases stood at 13,532.

The spike in new cases was driven by Bengaluru Urban which contributed 2,053 infections and three deaths. Other districts too had fresh cases including 75 in Dakshina Kannada, 72 in Udupi, 48 in Mysuru, 45 in Belagavi, 29 in Dharwad and 18 in Hassan.

Other than Bengaluru, one death occurred in Dakshina Kannada. There were zero fatalities in 29 districts whereas Haveri reported zero infections and zero deaths. The positivity and case fatality rates for the day were 2.59 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively.

As many as 95,391 samples were tested in the state including 68,798 RT-PCR tests on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.68 crore. There were 4,51,249 inoculations done, taking the total vaccinations against Covid-19 to 8.75 crore, the health department said.

With agency inputs

