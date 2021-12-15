The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport ( CSMIA) on Wednesday said that it has cut down charges for the rapid RT-PCR test at its facility to ₹1,975.

This came after the Maharashtra government slashed the price of the RT-PCR test.

“The lowering of the rapid RT-PCR test charges to ₹1,975 is in line with the latest directive from the Government of Maharashtra," CSMIA said in a statement.

The standard RT-PCR test will continue to cost ₹500, it added.

The rapid RT-PCR charges at the Adani Group-owned Mumbai airport earlier stood at ₹3,900, reduced from ₹4,500, after the state government wrote to the additional health secretary in the Union health ministry seeking its intervention.

The state government had said that though the operator has agreed to bring down the charges for the rapid RT-PCR test, they were still "very high" compared to the rates being charged by other airports such as Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.