In view of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that now is the time for everybody to be cautious and vigilant.

“In view of the new variant, we should be Satark and Saavdhan, the PM directed. The fight against the pandemic is not over," said the PM during a high-level review meeting.

Further, the PM directed the officials for maintaining a high level of vigil and alertness at all levels and ensure that the health systems in the states are strengthened to meet any challenge posed by the new variant.

He also directed the Centre to work in close coordination with the states to support their efforts of public health measures of containment and management under the ‘Whole of Government’ approach.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi said: “It is important for states to ensure that the Oxygen supply equipment are installed and fully functional."

"He directed the officials to work with the states on a regular basis and review the status of preparedness of various components of health infrastructure including training and capacity building of human resources, timely availability of ambulances, readiness of states to operationalise Covid facilities for institutional quarantining, and effective and supervised monitoring of those in home isolation," read a statement by the PMO.

In addition to this, the PM said that a heightened and close monitoring of emerging clusters and hotspots through and active, prompt and effective surveillance should continue.

PM Modi said that a good number of positive samples should be sent for genome sequencing to INSACOG Labs in a prompt manner.

He also directed for accelerating the testing to ensure quick identification of cases for timely containment and treatment. The focus should also be on effective contact tracing for curbing spread of the transmission, he stated.

States apprised PM Modi of the progress in vaccination across the country.

“He was apprised that more than 88% of the eligible population is administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and more than 60% of the eligible population has received the second dose," read the PMO statement.

“Officials briefed PM that the door-to-door Har Ghar Dastak vaccination campaign to mobilise and vaccinate people has been able to motivate people to take the Covid-19 vaccine, and has shown encouraging results in boosting vaccine coverage," it added.

