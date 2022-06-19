Vijayvargiya's statement comes in the backdrop of Congress' opposition to the Agnipath scheme. The BJP general Secretary stated that the Congress is only bothered about the power and not the country.
NEW DELHI :Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday announced that soldiers recruited through the Agnipath scheme would be hired for security at the BJP party office.
The statement comes as India's youth protests against the short term contractual recruitment scheme for the Indian Armed Forces rolled out by the Indian Government on 14 June.
Vijayvargiya's statement comes in the backdrop of Congress' opposition for the Agnipath scheme. The BJP general Secretary stated that the Congress is only bothered about the power and not the country.
Recently, the Centre announced the Agnipath scheme for recruitment into the three defence services for a short term period of four years. The youths to be recruited under this scheme would be called 'Agniveer'.
However, violent protests have erupted against the scheme, which envisages recruitment of soldiers for a four-year period and retirement of most without pension.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP office, Vijayvargiya said, "Under the Agnipath scheme, the youth would develop qualities like discipline and obedience, which would benefit them in their lives even after the completion of the service period."
"If I have to hire the services of professionals to arrange security at the BJP office, then I will give priority to those who have served as Agniveer soldiers," he added. The senior BJP leader also claimed that the implementation of the Agnipath scheme is not a political decision.
"This plan has been made on the basis of the suggestions given to the government by an expert team of three service chiefs and retired army officers. In the report of a commission made after the Kargil war, it was also suggested that the average age of soldiers joining the country's army should be less," he said.
“After graduating under the Agnipath scheme, the Aginveers will be well-trained and dedicated to their duty. After completing their tenure with the army, wherever they go, their excellence would be utilised there. That is exactly what I meant," Vijayvargiya wrote on Twitter, tweeting in Hindi.
“Those associated with a toolkit are distorting my remarks in a bid to insult the Agniveers. The nation is well aware of the conspiracies being hatched by this toolkit gang against national and religious heroes," the BJP's national general secretary added.
The sixty-six year-old leader's ‘clarification’ came after opposition parties accused him of insulting the country's youth and the army.
“When an Agniveer gets military training and leaves the service after four years, he will get ₹11 lakh, as well as a badge of Agniveer. If I have to hire for security to BJP's office, I will prefer an Agniveer," Vijayvargiya says in the viral clip.
Talking about Congress's Satyagraha at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in protest against the Agnipath scheme, he accused the grand old party of not being concerned about the country, but only about power. The Congress wanted to throw the country into the fire of discontent "by protesting only for the sake of protest", he alleged.
