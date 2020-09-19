Amid Opposition's protests, govt introduces three labour codes in Lok Sabha

Tharoor objected to the introduction of new bills underlining how mandatory two days of time should have been given to the House to study the bills, and said it was given to the members just two hours early. He urged the government to consider the standing committee reports on labour codes in full and bring the bills back to the house. “The alternative would be to face constitutional challenge in the court…does he wants a judicial scrutiny again," Tharoor said after sharing over a dozen point objections in the house.