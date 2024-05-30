Amid outrage over Pune Porsche case, speeding BMW kills one in Punjab's Mohali

Days after the Porsche incident in Pune, another brutal incident took place in Punjab's Mohali on 29 May when a speeding BMW ran over a biker, injuring two others in the accident who are in critical condition, reported NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, the car was coming from the Banur side and then rammed the bike on the Zirakpur Patiala Highway. This caused the bike to get stuck between a truck parked on the roadside and the car.

Following this, the three injured people were admitted to the nearby hospital, where one victim, Sahib, succumbed to injuries. While the other two victims – Sumit and Rajveer Singh, residents of Pabhat village – are currently undergoing treatment at the JP Hospital.

The victim's kin blocked the Patiala Highway after the incident.

Meanwhile, two people lost their lives following a collision involving a Toyota Fortuner SUV and a motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on 29 May.

The incident occurred when the convoy of BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Kaiserganj, Karan Bhushan Singh, was passing near Baikunth Degree College on the Colonelganj-Huzoorpur road in Gonda.

Though the police seized the car, they did not mention Karan Bhushan's name in the initial report and are probing whether he was in the Fortuner at the time of the accident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 19 May, Two IT professionals, identified as Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, both from Madhya Pradesh, were killed in the accident that took place in Pune's Kalyani Nagar on May 19.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

