OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Amid oxygen shortage, Jaipur Golden Hospital denies more admission requests

Amid oxygen shortage, Jaipur Golden Hospital denies more admission requests

A man breaks down after loosing his relative at Jaipur Golden hospital, Rohini, New Delhi, Saturday (PTI)Premium
A man breaks down after loosing his relative at Jaipur Golden hospital, Rohini, New Delhi, Saturday (PTI)
 1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2021, 07:25 PM IST PTI

  • The Jaipur Golden Hospital currently has around 205 patients, out of which 60 are in critical condition. Twenty-five patients need high flow oxygen
  • Around 6 pm, Medical director D K Baluja said he had been assured by officials that a tanker would reach within half an hour

New Delhi: The Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi continued to scramble for a continuous oxygen supply and denied admission requests from more patients on Sunday, a day after it reported 20 deaths amid shortage of the life-saving gas.

The hospital currently has around 205 patients, out of which 60 are in a critical condition. Twenty-five patients need high flow oxygen.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"We are having to deny SOS admission requests for COVID patients requiring hospital care," it tweeted. "Erratic oxygen supply means we are struggling to ensure our current patients get the care they need. Ensure Oxygen supply so we can help all Delhiites in need."

Around 6 pm, Medical director D K Baluja said he had been assured by officials that a tanker would reach within half an hour.

The number of deaths that "could be linked to oxygen shortage" remains at 20. No more such fatality has been reported since Saturday morning, Baluja said.

Gautam Singh, the head of Shri Ram Singh Hospital and Heart Institute, also posted a video message on social media, requesting an oxygen refill for his 100-bed healthcare facility in east Delhi.

"Friends, we are running short of oxygen. We don't have enough stock to sustain our patients. We have been trying since 4.30 am. Our vehicles went to Bawana, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, but did not get oxygen anywhere," he said in the video.

A visibly emotional Singh said his patients would die if they did not get oxygen in time

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Mourners pray near the coffins of coronavirus patients who were killed in a hospital firePremium Premium

Fire kills 82 at Iraqi Covid hospital, health minister suspended

3 min read . 07:16 PM IST
Odisha's Industry Secretary Hemant Sharma told ANI that the total production capacity of LMO in the state has now been enhanced to 350 tonnes per day through five plants across statesPremium Premium

COVID-19: Odisha supplies surplus oxygen to different states

1 min read . 07:10 PM IST
Migrants spotted on road during the COVID-19 Curfew at Jahamgirabad, in Bhopal. Premium Premium

Madhya Pradesh govt extends 'corona curfew' in Bhopal for third time amid Covid-19 surge

1 min read . 07:07 PM IST
European Commission President Ursula von der LeyenPremium Premium

EU says will 'respond rapidly' to assist Covid-hit India

1 min read . 07:07 PM IST

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia urged hospitals not to raise alarms unnecessarily over oxygen shortage and appealed to the media to verify such claims before reporting.

Such acts hamper efforts to provide help to hospitals that really need assistance, Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID management in Delhi, said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout