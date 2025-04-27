Amid Pahalgam tensions, Pakistan hands over railway stations to Army, minister threatens India: ‘130 nukes not for show’

Amid the tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, Islamabad said it is handing over its railway infrastructure to the army while warning that it has around 130 nukes facing New Delhi.

Pakistan's railway minister Hanif Abbasi in a press conference stated that Pakistan Army will now have full access to the country's railway stations and trains.

In the same video, Abbasi is seen saying that Pakistan's nukes are not just for show, but for India.

The video, where Abbasi is seen talking at a press conference, has gone viral over social media since it surfaced on Saturday.

Livemint could not verify the claims of Pakistan Rail Minister Hanif Abbasi.

Pakistan railway stations handed over to army In the video, Abbasi is seen saying that Pakistan has handed over its railway stations to the Pakistan Army. They can now move anytime using the railway network.

Abbasi said that “soldier desks” have been set up at railway stations and arrangements to move military equipment have been completed.

Abbasi's Nuke threat to India In the same press conference, Abbasi seemingly warned India to be prepared for a war if the Indus water stops flowing.

He said that Pakistan has kept its ballistic weapons for India and not for display. Advertisement

“If they (India) stop water, they should be ready for war. Ghori, Shaheen and Ghaznavi are not for display. We have kept them for India. We have not kept 130 atomic weapons for a showpiece. You don't where they are located in Pakistan,” Abbasi was heard saying in one of the videos of the press conference.

Pahalgam terror attack and India Pakistan tensions On Tuesday, terrorists attacked tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured. The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation and the international community.

Following the attack, India has taken strong diplomatic steps against Pakistan, holding it responsible for continuing support to cross-border terrorism. Global leaders have also condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with India. India has also suspended the Indus Water Treaty, which is the main source of water for 240 million Pakistanis.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) formally took over the Pahalgam terrorist attack probe, registering a case in Jammu on Sunday.

As the tensions between the two countries soared, the Pakistani military engaged in unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors for the third consecutive night, military sources were quoted as saying by PTI.