New Delhi: Amid a tough employment environment, lowering demand, and restriction on students’ mobility due to the surging pandemic, at least 179 professional colleges including engineering, and B-Schools closed down in 2020.

The closure of 179 institutes is a 9 year high, and is double the number reported last academic year as per official data released by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Monday. Other than closures, 134 more institutions did not seek approval for fresh batches in 2020, indicative of the disruption and pain of the education sector.

“There are multiple challenges in the education sector this year – job environment is tough, the pandemic has restricted mobility, the income of students families have gone down delaying their fee paying capability etc," said Chocko Valliappa, chief executive of Vee Technologies and vice chairman of Sona College of Engineering, a leading private institution in Tamil Nadu.

True to what the education providers say, AICTE said 762 institutions reduced intake due to course closure or division closure impacting almost 70,000 seats in these technical schools. This means, either due to lack of demand in the market, or low enrollment, some 762 institutes closed departments or divisions for the 2020-21 academic year.

In nutshell, for reasons like closure of institutions in whole, closure of departments, not seeking approval this year, and punitive action by the regulator against some 44 institutions, jointly reduced the number technical education seats by almost 153,932. As per data from technical education regulator AICTE, while 92 institutions were closed down in 2019, it was 89 in 2018.

“The professional education providers and their promoters are worried, and look ahead with apprehensions. While some have closed down, some are closing sections and departments where the demand is low. In such a situation, the education sector did not get any stimulus support from the government but authorities put regulatory restriction about not insisting on demanding full fee from students immediately due to the pandemic," Valliappa added.

In fact, a professional education providers association in Tamil Nadu has requested the prime ministers’ office to provide a financial aid of Rs. 50,000 crore for higher education institutions as a relief measure during the ongoing pandemic.

“Regulatory requirements need institutions to pay full salary, not demand fees and create new digital infrastructure so that virtual education can be provided when physical campuses cannot open due to the pandemic. So, it’s an expense year and very little support to get running capital. While some institutions especially the better ones can manage the situation a lot of tier two and tier three town institutions cannot afford to run like this," said the promoter of another institution in Delhi NCR who declined to be named.

However, the silver lining is that 164 new institutions got the approval of the technical education regulator AICTE and some 1300 institutions sought approval for increasing intake by around 140,000 seats. AICTE currently regulates at least 9691 technical institutes including engineering and B-Schools.

India is going through a tough employment environment and formal sector is facing a huge pressure of sustenance amid the covid-19 lockdowns and economic downturn. The formal sectors have recently been shedding jobs or reducing salary and urban unemployment rate hovers around a high 9.5% in recent weeks despite the gradual unlocking process.

