Amid pandemic, UK PM Boris Johnson cancels visit to India later this month

With coronavirus pandemic raging across the country, United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson on Tuesday cancelled his visit to India that was scheduled for later this month.

Britain began its third COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday with citizens under orders to stay at home and the government calling for one last major national effort to stem the virus before mass vaccinations turn the tide.

Johnson was scheduled to visit India on 26 January for the Republic Day celebrations.

"The prime minister spoke to Prime Minister Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the prime minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus."

Johnson has indicated that his India visit would take place during the first half of this year and before the G7 summit presided over by the UK, where PM Narendra Modi is due to attend as a guest, planned for later this year.

“The Prime Minister said that he hopes to be able to visit India in the first half of 2021, and ahead of the UK’s G7 Summit that Prime Minister Modi is due to attend as a guest," the spokesperson said.

The lockdown comes as the surge of a new strain of the virus that is said to be more infectious threatens to overwhelm hospitals, despite the rollout of two vaccines, including the UK's own Oxford University/AstraZeneca shot from Monday, bringing hopes of beating the virus in the coming months.

A total of 58,784 people tested positive in the UK on Monday, with cases in the last seven days up 50 percent on the previous week.

Overall, Britain has been among the worst hit in the world by the outbreak, with some 2.7 million cases and 75,431 deaths.

Johnson was widely criticised for hesitating too long about the measures, particularly school closures.

