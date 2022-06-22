The 80-year old has been admitted to Reliance Foundation Hospital
Maharashtra recorded a 55% spike in Covid cases on Tuesday
MUMBAI :Even as Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde's political gambit threatens Maha Vikas Aghadi's prevalence as the ruling party in the state government, it has been reported that the state's 80-year old governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been admitted to a hospital in South Mumbai after he tested positive for Covid-19.
The governor had been reportedly seen taking all forms of precautions while in public- wearing masks, following Covid Appropriate behaviour.
An official has confirmed that Koshyari has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital.
A statement from the Raj Bhawan was issued which stated that anybody who wanted to contact the governor should do so via video conference.
"Governor has Covid symptoms. Which is why he is admitted to the hospital. He is stable and there are no such talks of handing over his charge to the other Governor. If anyone wants to get in contact with the Governor, can do it via Video Conference," a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,659 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours. Logging a surge of 55% from the day before thereby taking the active Covid cases tally to 24915. Tuesday's total cases included 1,781 in Mumbai itself.
Tuesday's addition took the Covid-19 case tally to 79,41,762 and the Covid death toll to 1,47,889, a health department official said.
The addition to the tally was 1,305 or 55% more than the 2,354 cases reported on Monday.
State health department data showed the recovery rate was 97.82 per cent, the fatality rate was 1.86%, while the positivity rate stood at 10.13 percent.
India on Wednesday saw a single-day rise of 12,249 coronavirus infections, 13 fatalities thereby pushing the tally to 4,33,31,645 cases and 5,24,903 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.
On the political front, Eknath Shinde and the 40 other MLAs have moved to Guwahati from Surat. They have been kept at Radisson Blu in Guwahati. Shinde has said that his move does not aim for a split in the ruling party.
It has been reported that he asked Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to join hands with Bharatiya Janata Party.
